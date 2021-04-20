Marana is getting an outpost of popular Tucson Mexican restaurant Guadalajara's

The Marana location will offer a daily brunch — from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays — that will feature breakfast paella, carne asada and eggs, egg skillets, omelettes, tres leches pancakes and churro waffles, in addition to tableside bloody mary service.

In the evenings, the restaurant will add a margarita fountain — think chocolate fountain only this one is filled with fresh margaritas — to its tableside offerings. It also will have a tequila and bourbon bar featuring top shelf bourbons

The scratch-made menu will borrow heavily from Holzman’s two other restaurants including the family-sized Plato Huapango, a platter of grilled chicken, beef tenderloin, shrimp and other seafood served with beans, Mexican rice and a cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped green chile.

“It’s a really fantastic family-style meal,” said Holzman, who introduced the dish on his menu in late 2019. Since he reopened his dining rooms when COVID restrictions were lifted several months ago, the Huapango is starting to catch on with diners.

Holzman said he has wanted to expand to the northwest side for some time. Months after the Village Inn space became available, he started talking to the landlord.