Nothing Bundt Cakes offering free cake on Sept. 1

  • Updated

All Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries will give away 250 Confetti Bundtlets on Sept. 1 to celebrate its 25th birthday. The brand is also holding a $25,000 birthday party contest. 

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sept. 1 with a birthday staple — free cake. 

The first 250 customers to arrive at any of Nothing Bundt Cakes' bakeries on Sept. 1 will get a "confetti bundtlet," an individually packaged mini cake. 

Cake fans can also enter an online contest between Sept. 1 and Sept. 25 to win a $25,000 birthday party planned by "a celebrity party planning company," the company announced.

Starting Thursday, contestants can enter by submitting a photo of their favorite birthday memory at Nothing Bundt Cakes' website. The winner will be announced in October and 25 people will also be selected to win a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. 

There are two Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Tucson at 7278 N. Oracle Road and 5420 E. Broadway Blvd. Both are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays. 

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz and now has more than 430 locations open in North America, according to the company's website.

