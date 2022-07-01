 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight web only

Eegee's releases 'Stranger Things' flavor for limited time

  • Updated
Ron Medvescek photos, Arizona Daily Star

Eegee's has announced a new frozen treat inspired by Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things."

The "Upside Down" eegee, which is a watermelon-flavored eegee dyed black and infused with edible glitter, is available at all Eegee's locations from July 1 until July 8.

Customers who order the drink will also receive an Eegee's sticker inspired by "Stranger Things" while supplies last, the restaurant shared on social media.

The Friday unveiling of this limited-edition flavor coincides with Netflix's release of the final two episodes of the series' fourth season. 

