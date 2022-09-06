 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salad and Go's new Tucson location offering free salads Sept. 10

  • Updated

Salad and Go's new location at 1302 S. Kolb Road.

 Courtesy of Salad and Go

The newest Salad and Go restaurant opening in Tucson, at 1302 S. Kolb Road, will give out free salads Saturday, Sept. 10. 

Starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 customers to order via drive-thru will receive a free salad while supplies last, the Gilbert-based chain announced. 

The offer will not apply to orders placed online or through the Salad and Go app.

Salad and Go's first Tucson location opened in August 2021 at 5501 E. Speedway Blvd., with a second location opening a few months later at 1730 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd. 

Two more Tucson locations are in the works at 2080 W. River Road and 7980 E. Speedway. 

