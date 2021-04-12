Several Sonoita wineries to hold a 5-mile-long block party

When it comes to the Route 82 Block Party, happening this Saturday, April 17, in Sonoita, the term “block” is up for interpretation.

Several wineries along Arizona Highway 82, including Arizona Hops and Vines, Rune, Dos Cabezas and Hannah’s Hill, and the Meading Room meadery will be celebrating the day with live music, food and drink.

“It is about 5 miles from one end to the other,” said Shannon Zouzoulas, co-owner of Hops and Vines and the brains behind the event. “It is definitely a country block. You will be driving.”

Zouzoulas said the idea came from customers visiting Hops and Vines for the first time earlier this year.

They had traditionally gone to the wineries along Elgin Road that runs parallel, just south of Highway 82.

“They said they loved our wineries but had never been here before,” Zouzoulas said. “It got me thinking that we should have our own meet-the-street event.”

Nearly all of the participating wineries will have their own live band and food options. Zouzoulas said Hops and Vines will be going with a fair foods theme, pairing treats like deep-fried Oreos with their wine tastings.