Some Tucson restaurants sticking with mask mandate

The restaurants’ decisions come a day after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted all pandemic protocols from mask mandates to social distancing and occupancy rates as the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue trending downward. But private businesses don’t have to follow Ducey’s order, which doesn’t apply to federal buildings that have to follow a federal mask mandate instituted by President Biden last month.

Several restaurants in Tucson are opting to continue requiring face masks at least for the time being.

The Salted Pig American Barbecue at 11835 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley is taking the “play it by ear, touch and go” stance it has had since opening in February.

“We’ve decided that for at least the next month, we are going to keep doing what we’re doing,” said general manager Jason Lucas. “It’s important for us that the guests and everyone feels comfortable and safe.”

Lucas said Salted Pig’s diners are evenly split on wearing masks.