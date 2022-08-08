Sonoita vineyard hosting 'Bad Decisions' mini fest with music, food

After a two-year hiatus, Arizona Hops and Vines in Sonoita is resurrecting its popular daylong festival “Bad Decisions” on Saturday, Aug. 13, with five Tucson bands on hand, food trucks and a glow afterparty with a DJ.

The vineyard, owned and operated by sisters Shannon Zouzoulas and Megan Stranik, is dubbing the 2022 event “Bad Decisions (Kind of)” to reflect a bit of a downsize. There aren’t as many activities or vendors, and camping, which in past years has been a popular attraction of the event, is gone, although it is available nearby including at Sonoita Vineyards, 290 Elgin-Canelo Road.

“This is just a mini one to get us back in the game,” said Zouzoulas.

The sisters got a late start to planning after considering at one point earlier this summer holding off as the COVID numbers regionally started to climb, Zouzoulas said.

Here’s what you need to know about the mini 2022 “Bad Decisions:”

Where: Arizona Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82 in Sonoita

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13

Featuring: Beer from Thunder Canyon Brewery, wine from Arizona Hops and Vines and Sonoita Vineyards, whiskey (and other distilled spirits) from Elgin Distillery, bacon, chocolate and cheese.

Live music: Tucson bands surf-reggae rockers Baja Caravan, singer-songwriter Jay Faircloth, the funk band Funky Bonz, the female-fronted reggae band Rilen’Out and the seven-member reggae band Zeeceekeely will perform on multiple stages throughout the day.

Cost: $25, which includes six wine tasting tickets and live entertainment; no outside alcohol or water coolers allowed.

Glow after party: From 6 to 10 p.m., featuring a DJ, glow paint, food trucks, cocktails for sale and watch the Perseid meteor shower, which is visible through Aug. 24.