Super Bowl snacks in Tucson: From Kansas City barbecue to creative Cuban sandwiches

Davis said the restaurant’s strict focus on Kansas City-style barbecue has earned it a strong following from Midwest transplants looking for those hometown flavors.

He throws out several customer favorites. The brisket is a big seller, as are the wings. Then there are the “burnt ends,” a Kansas City staple, consisting of the juicy chunks of meat with an outer char from the point end of the brisket.

“We call them brisket candy,” Davis said.

Davis said the secret to Smokey Mo’s Kansas City barbecue is the rubs and sauces that he makes himself.

“It is what you put in the rub that sets it apart,” he said, “I’m not going to tell you the secret, but it is there.”

The slow cook process is what has Davis in the restaurant at 4 a.m. every day. Brisket takes around 15-18 hours; pulled pork, six to eight hours; ribs can take up to six.

“We sell a lot of ribs, but I like to keep it fresh,” he said. “If we run out, you know next time to get here a little bit earlier.”

Davis said the restaurant is already packed with orders for Sunday’s Super Bowl.