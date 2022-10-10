 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Taste test tacos and tequila at Tucson's 'Salt and Lime Fiesta'

The Salt and Lime Fiesta at Rillito Downs highlights our definition of a perfect weekend: Live music, tequila, margaritas and tacos. 

 Courtesy of Realgood Management

This sounds like our kind of weekend: Tacos, tequila, margaritas, a country singer and a rapper all in one place.

Welcome to what’s being billed as the “world famous & tasty” “Salt and Lime Fiesta.”

It’s two days of sipping frosty margaritas, taste-testing tequila and sampling tacos, Tucson’s signature hand-held delicacy served up from more than 40 food trucks that will turn Rillito Downs at 4502 N. First Ave. into a sprawling fiesta ground.

The event from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, also will include a “mechanical taco” — we’re envisioning a tasty take on the ubiquitous mechanical bull — a lowrider show, lucha libre performances, dueling margarita and tequila bars, a margarita oasis and “The Cave,” where guests 21 and older can taste one-of-a-kind tequilas.

People are also reading…

Live music is on the agenda at the Salt and Lime Fiesta.

Of course it’s not a bonafide fiesta without live music.

On Saturday, Rising country singer Tyler Rich (“The Difference”) will headline the main stage lineup that also includes country newcomer Kylie Morgan, Selena tribute band Los Chicos del 512 and Tucson bands The Jons and Drew Cooper.

On Sunday, rapper Shwayze (“Corona and Lime”) shares the stage with Tucson country singer Billy Shaw Jr. Band, Voyager and Tucson ska/cumbia band Santa Pachita.

Tickets are $25-$95 Saturday, $15-$65 Sunday through eventbrite.com.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Silverman slam Kanye West over antisemitic comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News