Taste test tacos and tequila at Tucson's 'Salt and Lime Fiesta'

This sounds like our kind of weekend: Tacos, tequila, margaritas, a country singer and a rapper all in one place.

Welcome to what’s being billed as the “world famous & tasty” “Salt and Lime Fiesta.”

It’s two days of sipping frosty margaritas, taste-testing tequila and sampling tacos, Tucson’s signature hand-held delicacy served up from more than 40 food trucks that will turn Rillito Downs at 4502 N. First Ave. into a sprawling fiesta ground.

The event from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, also will include a “mechanical taco” — we’re envisioning a tasty take on the ubiquitous mechanical bull — a lowrider show, lucha libre performances, dueling margarita and tequila bars, a margarita oasis and “The Cave,” where guests 21 and older can taste one-of-a-kind tequilas.

Of course it’s not a bonafide fiesta without live music.

On Sunday, rapper Shwayze (“Corona and Lime”) shares the stage with Tucson country singer Billy Shaw Jr. Band, Voyager and Tucson ska/cumbia band Santa Pachita.