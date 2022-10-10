Taste test tacos and tequila at Tucson's 'Salt and Lime Fiesta'

This sounds like our kind of weekend: Tacos, tequila, margaritas, a country singer and a rapper all in one place.
Welcome to what’s being billed as the “world famous & tasty” “Salt and Lime Fiesta.”
It’s two days of sipping frosty margaritas, taste-testing tequila and sampling tacos, Tucson’s signature hand-held delicacy served up from more than 40 food trucks that will turn Rillito Downs at 4502 N. First Ave. into a sprawling fiesta ground.
The event from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, also will include a “mechanical taco” — we’re envisioning a tasty take on the ubiquitous mechanical bull — a lowrider show, lucha libre performances, dueling margarita and tequila bars, a margarita oasis and “The Cave,” where guests 21 and older can taste one-of-a-kind tequilas.
Of course it’s not a bonafide fiesta without live music.
On Saturday, Rising country singer Tyler Rich (“The Difference”) will headline the main stage lineup that also includes country newcomer Kylie Morgan, Selena tribute band Los Chicos del 512 and Tucson bands The Jons and Drew Cooper.
On Sunday, rapper Shwayze (“Corona and Lime”) shares the stage with Tucson country singer Billy Shaw Jr. Band, Voyager and Tucson ska/cumbia band Santa Pachita.
Tickets are $25-$95 Saturday, $15-$65 Sunday through eventbrite.com.
