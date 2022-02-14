This free event brings the sights, sounds and food of Mardi Gras to Tucson

Bobby Sutton is bringing a healthy helping of Louisiana music, food and culture back to the former Farmer John meat packing plant on Tucson’s west side.

Sutton, whose family’s claim to fame is the annual haunted Halloween experience known as the Slaughterhouse, will be holding an all-day Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, Feb. 26, on the same property at 1102 W. Grant Road.

The event will be a microcosm of what you might find on the streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

There will be live music from an all-local lineup of Cajun, jazz and zydeco bands, including Lala, The Cornerstone Band and Dr. Mojo & the Zydeco Cannibals.

“Dr. Mojo played a crawfish boil for us last year at Famous Sam’s on River,” Sutton said. “It was like being in a bar on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras.”

Sutton has 2,000 pounds of crawfish ready to boil and king cakes — colorful cakes made specifically for the season — coming in from New Orleans.

SGT. of the South food truck, a local operation that specializes in Cajun cuisine, will also be on-site.