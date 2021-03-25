This Japanese spot on Tucson's west side nourishes the body and soul

The MSA Annex, home to Kukai, is a serene landscape of shipping containers housing a lovely array of small businesses in the Mercado San Agustin shopping district, just west of downtown Tucson.

Kukai is a term for a revered Buddhist monk, poet, engineer or scholar. It's a word for sky and sea. Kukai is also the answer for my weekly Japanese food fix, especially in these times.

Even pre-pandemic at Kukai, one orders through a window and is called back up when the food is ready. There are lovely well-spaced tables scattered about to enjoy your fare. Kukai is also well situated next to the broadly curated bar and bottle shop Westbound, making it easy to enjoy a great libation with your meal.

Kukai is owned by chef Michael McCormack in partnership with his father-in-law and restaurant veteran Kazuo Senda. It is chef McCormack who runs and operates the shop. I don’t know McCormack well, but he strikes me as a very rare bird. He is truly eager and passionate about his work. McCormack’s eyes light up when talking about rice or broth. I love this excitement. I love where the focus is.