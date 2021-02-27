This Sonoran seafood truck is a hidden treasure on Tucson's south side

Why did I keep driving past this Sonoran seafood food truck?

Was it because we are 380 miles from the Sea of Cortez deep in the landlocked desert of Tucson? Was it because it is located at a busy, noisy intersection that is a gateway to the I-10 freeway?

Was it because right across the street is one of my all-time favorite Sonoran hot dog carts, Ruiz Hot Dogs Los Chipilones, so that every time I approach that intersection, I am wondering if I have any cash on me to get a hot dog; wondering if I should really be eating a hot dog; rationalizing that the hot dog ain’t gonna eat itself … etc.

So, for literally years, I was ignorant of my own backyard and was self deprived of the excellence that is Cocteleria La Palma Mariscos Y Mas, 1143 S. Sixth Ave.

Anyone driving by will have to admit that it looks super cool and is totally decked out as far as corner dirt lot food trucks go. They have a really styling truck and a large permanent concrete pad to set up the tables. They rig a good shade covering each day to keep us safe from our sun. This care and attention is wonderful, but what is really wonderful is the food.