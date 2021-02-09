This Tucson food trailer boosts traditional lemonades with Southwest flavors

A refreshing glass of lemonade doesn’t necessarily scream Southwest, unless you are getting it from somewhere like local food trailer, BlackJack Citrus Infusions.

Mary Sue Wood, BlackJack’s owner, makes her own simple syrups and looks to local flavors and flavors from Mexico to make her lemonade pop.

Among her drink selections, you’ll find lemonade flavored with prickly pear, jalapeño, mango and tamarind, which Wood said you can mix and match with other flavors to make more than 100 drink combinations.

“I learned from my grandmother to use simple syrups as a sweetener,” Wood said. “That is how she sweetened her iced tea.”

Adding to Wood’s Southwest flair is the fact that the structure from which she is selling her lemonade used to be a horse trailer.

“It belonged to my aunt,” Wood said. “She gifted it to us. Black Jack was the name of her horse.”

Wood’s background is in nonprofit work. Before that, she was a florist, and owner of Mary’s Downtown Flower Market for about five years.

She started BlackJack, first as a canopied pop-up in 2019, because she felt it filled a need.