Treat mom to one of these Tucson dining specials this Mother's Day

Cafe A La C’Art

Enjoy the Monet-inspired garden patio on Mother’s Day, with the cafe’s hours extended to 8 am. to 5 p.m. Full regular menu and specials are available. Live music from Connie Brannock and Friends is in the Tucson Museum of Art plaza from 3 to 5 p.m. Learn more about the restaurant at cafealacarttucson.com .

Chef Chic

Chef Chic is offering specials for breakfast or dinner. Specials need to be ordered ahead for pick-up on Saturday, May 8, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Morning special: Country ham and biscuits with pimento cheese, cherry asparagus salad with goat cheese and walnuts, spinach boursin frittata, hummingbird tropical coconut French toast, and lemon pudding cakes with berries. $90 for two people; $175 for four people. Dinner special: baked Brie with blueberry compote and candied walnuts, marinated tomato salad, white cheddar mashed potatoes, charred spring vegetables, strawberry quesadilla and choice of: apricot Dijon salmon, $84 for two, $155 for four; chicken fricassee, $70 for two, $130 for four; maple bourbon short ribs with caramelized shallots, $90 for two, $170 for four; or roasted mushroom tofu, $60 for two, $110 for four. Call to place an order.