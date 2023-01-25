 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson chef who whips up vegan Mexican food is up for major honor

  • Updated

Owner/chef Wendy Garcia sprinkles cilantro to complete a plate of butternut squash tamales in the kitchen at Tumerico, 2526 E. Sixth St., in 2016.

 Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star 2016

Wendy Garcia, the owner of vegan and vegetarian Mexican restaurant Tumerico, has been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Best Chef in the Southwest award. 

The honor is considered to be the Academy Award of the foodiverse.

The semifinalists were announced Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nominees will be named at the end of March and winners will be celebrated in June. 

The James Beard Foundation works to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability, according to its website.

Garcia is no stranger to the spotlight, having previously been featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

People are also reading…

Guy Fieri was amazed at Tumerico's vegan jackfruit carnitas.

Tumerico has two Tucson locations, 2526 E. Sixth Street and 402 E. Fourth Avenue. Garcia is also the mastermind behind another local Mexican vegan option: La Chaiteria, 1002 W. Congress St.

Garcia opened Tumerico in late 2014 and quickly found an enthusiastic audience for her scratch-made vegetarian tacos, tamales and enchiladas, working with locally-sourced, fresh ingredients.

She is the only Tucson-area semifinalist named this year, but others from Arizona also made the list including: 

  • Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Café in Phoenix, who is up for the Outstanding Chef honor

  • Proper Meats + Provisions in Flagstaff is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant

  • Christian Lowe of Shift Kitchen & Bar in Flagstaff is up for the Emerging Chef award

  • JL Patisserie in Phoenix and Scottsdale is a semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery

  • Crystal Kass of Valentine in Phoenix is up for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

  • Glai Baan of Phoenix is a semifinalist in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category

  • Others up for the Best Chef (southwest) region are: Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno of Bacanora in Phoenix; Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber of The Table at Junipine in Sedona; Nephi Craig of Café Gozhóó in Whiteriver; Fernando Hernández of Testal in Phoenix; and Yotaka and Alex Martin of Lom Wong in Phoenix

The number of Americans who identify as vegetarian or vegan is at an all-time high.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Academy Awards 2023: Full list of Oscar nominations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News