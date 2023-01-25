Tucson chef who whips up vegan Mexican food is up for major honor

Wendy Garcia, the owner of vegan and vegetarian Mexican restaurant Tumerico, has been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Best Chef in the Southwest award.
The honor is considered to be the Academy Award of the foodiverse.
The semifinalists were announced Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nominees will be named at the end of March and winners will be celebrated in June.
The James Beard Foundation works to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability, according to its website.
Garcia is no stranger to the spotlight, having previously been featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Tumerico has two Tucson locations, 2526 E. Sixth Street and 402 E. Fourth Avenue. Garcia is also the mastermind behind another local Mexican vegan option: La Chaiteria, 1002 W. Congress St.
Garcia opened Tumerico in late 2014 and quickly found an enthusiastic audience for her scratch-made vegetarian tacos, tamales and enchiladas, working with locally-sourced, fresh ingredients.
She is the only Tucson-area semifinalist named this year, but others from Arizona also made the list including:
Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Café in Phoenix, who is up for the Outstanding Chef honor
Proper Meats + Provisions in Flagstaff is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant
Christian Lowe of Shift Kitchen & Bar in Flagstaff is up for the Emerging Chef award
JL Patisserie in Phoenix and Scottsdale is a semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery
Crystal Kass of Valentine in Phoenix is up for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Glai Baan of Phoenix is a semifinalist in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category
- Others up for the Best Chef (southwest) region are: Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno of Bacanora in Phoenix; Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber of The Table at Junipine in Sedona; Nephi Craig of Café Gozhóó in Whiteriver; Fernando Hernández of Testal in Phoenix; and Yotaka and Alex Martin of Lom Wong in Phoenix