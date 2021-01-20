Tucson food trucks navigate the rocky road of COVID-19 pandemic cuisine

“We didn’t realize when all this started that it would last so long,” he said.

Rather than scramble to find another restaurant gig with the thousands of other industry workers who found themselves in the same boat during the pandemic, Smith and his wife, Elizabeth Warburton-Smith, decided they would rather go into business for themselves.

The Smiths dipped into their savings and purchased a food trailer. They devised a menu consisting of simple, yet healthy grilled chicken wraps using produce picked from the Rita Ranch Organic Community Gardens, a garden project that Warburton-Smith started, and a selection of artisan aiolis created by Greg, with flavors ranging from honey chipotle to lemon garlic.

“We wanted to incorporate a lot of different textures and tastes,” Greg Smith said.

Local elements were a must. The couple harvest their own prickly pear fruit for their homemade lemonade and mesquite for their chocolate chip cookies.

“We thought this was the perfect pairing of our skill sets,” Warburton-Smith said. “Let’s get really fresh, really local organic food out there in a gourmet way.”