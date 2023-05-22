Nine Tucson pizzerias will be tossing their best creations in one kitchen on Saturday, May 27, to see whose pies reign supreme.

The 2023 "Tucson Originals Pizza Throwdown and Dessert Duel" will pit some of Tucson's most beloved pizzerias to see who can come up with the most innovative and best-tasting pies, as judged by an audience of folks who eat pizza.

The fundraiser for Tucson Originals, which supports locally-owned restaurants, takes place from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Fresco Pizzeria & Pastaria, 3011 E. Speedway.

The competition will take place in Fresco's kitchen, where owner Mat Cable, Tucson Originals events chairman, has two double-stack conveyor ovens, double-stack deck ovens and a trio of wood-fired pizza ovens outside.

"Everybody is there, on site, and making their pizzas," Cable said. "For the pizza (makers), it's a real big deal."

It's also a real big deal for pizza lovers, who get to sample creations from some of their favorite pizzerias and discover new ones while sipping craft beer from Tucson's Barrio Brewing Co. and Firetruck Brewing Company.

Mama's Hawaiian BBQ, The Dutch and Dante's Fire will compete in the Dessert Duel. Cable said some of the pizzerias also might enter that competition to be judged by the audience.

"It's simple, but it's a one-of-a-kind event; nobody does anything like it," Cable said. "It's just a really fun time. It's my favorite event of the year."