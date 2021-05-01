Tucson restaurants get lackluster response to 'help wanted' signs

Co-owner Mat Cable said he expects his employees at Zio Peppe, 6502 E. Tanque Verde Road, will make at least $15 an hour with tips, which also will be split with some back-of-house employees. The lowest paid job at the restaurant is an entry-level dishwasher position that pays $12.50 an hour.

At Boca, Mazon said she pays her employees more than $1 above the state’s $12.15 minimum wage, and offers benefits to some depending on the job.

“I’m a good boss and I will take care of them as long as they take care of me,” said Mazon, who has become something of a national celebrity in the past few years thanks to appearances on Food Network shows including “Chopped” in 2017 and Bravo’s “Top Chef: Portland” that is airing now. “I’m in the trenches with them. I’m cleaning tables. I’m sweeping and mopping and delivering food.”

One of the driving factors in Tucson’s tight job market, which is impacting every sector from retail and hospitality to construction, could be the enhanced unemployment benefits that pay $300 a week on top of the state’s $240 weekly benefit, Hammond said. Pima County’s unemployment rate as of March was sitting at 6.7%, up 1.7% from last year, he said.