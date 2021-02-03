Tucson's Foxy Roxy's returns with bigger food truck, more menu items

Foxy Roxy’s Chicken ‘n’ Cone rolls back into action this weekend with a bigger food truck and a more formal spot after taking a year off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business, known for its waffle cones filled with chunks of fried chicken covered in maple syrup, and waffle burgers where waffles are used in lieu of bread, will hold its grand reopening at 786 W. Irvington, just west of South 12th Ave., on Friday, Feb. 5.
Owners Guillermo and Roxanne Berrellez participated in their last event, selling at the Tucson Rodeo, in February 2020, but decided to shut down as the pandemic was getting started.
“People got scared,” Guillermo Berrellez said. “Nobody was buying. Events were canceling. For us to open, it costs a lot of money. We were taking too much of a loss on food.”
They used the time off to invest in a bigger set-up, moving from a modest-sized food trailer to a full-on mobile unit with a walk-in cooler, and several windows bays for folks who want to order ahead and drive-thru to pick-up. They also secured a space in a lot on West Irvington, where Guillermo has installed a dining area.
“It is just a little courtyard,” Guillermo Berrellez said. “It has a backyard feel. People can sit down outside and not have to be stuck indoors. They can feel safer.”
On the menu side, Foxy Roxy’s will soon be adding breakfast options and tacos to the menu.
Guillermo Berrellez said if and when the world returns to normal, the couple hopes to secure a brick-and-mortar location somewhere on Tucson’s southwest side.
“We are just getting started,” he said. “We’ve been in hibernation for a while now. We are ready to get back to work.”
Foxy Roxy’s grand reopening will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Visit facebook.com/foxyroxyschicken for more information.
