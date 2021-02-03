Tucson's Foxy Roxy's returns with bigger food truck, more menu items

Foxy Roxy’s Chicken ‘n’ Cone rolls back into action this weekend with a bigger food truck and a more formal spot after taking a year off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business, known for its waffle cones filled with chunks of fried chicken covered in maple syrup, and waffle burgers where waffles are used in lieu of bread, will hold its grand reopening at 786 W. Irvington, just west of South 12th Ave., on Friday, Feb. 5.

Owners Guillermo and Roxanne Berrellez participated in their last event, selling at the Tucson Rodeo, in February 2020, but decided to shut down as the pandemic was getting started.

“People got scared,” Guillermo Berrellez said. “Nobody was buying. Events were canceling. For us to open, it costs a lot of money. We were taking too much of a loss on food.”

They used the time off to invest in a bigger set-up, moving from a modest-sized food trailer to a full-on mobile unit with a walk-in cooler, and several windows bays for folks who want to order ahead and drive-thru to pick-up. They also secured a space in a lot on West Irvington, where Guillermo has installed a dining area.