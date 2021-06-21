Tucson's Half Baked food bus serves pot-themed potatoes

The school bus parked outside of Arizona Beer House several days a week isn’t a sign that the state has lowered the legal drinking age.

The only education being offered by Angel Hightower, Sr., the owner of the bus, is lessons on making the perfect spud-based meal to go with your pint of choice.

Hightower purchased the vehicle in Phoenix and, using his skills as a mechanic, converted it into a mobile kitchen for the Half Baked Potato Co., a fully functional food truck that specializes in stuffed potato dishes.

Hightower said he was looking for something beyond the average food truck aesthetic.

“I was trying to go vintage first,” he said. “I looked at some old trailers, but space was an issue. Then I stumbled onto this bus.”

Hightower said the previous owners were attempting to turn the bus into a mobile smoke shop, which is fitting, because Hightower’s menu is an homage to marijuana culture.

Order a Diablo Kush and you’ll receive a plate of Hot Cheetos, cheese and jalapeños. Blunt Wraps is what he is calling his loaded potato skins.