When pigs fly: New Tucson restaurant to offer chorizo wings

Flores lived down the street from his Valencia Road location for a decade.

"I know that area and there is not a lot of dining options, especially when it comes to wings," said Flores, who now lives in Benson. "I won't be competing with anyone."

In addition to wings, Flores said Flaps and Racks will also be serving ribs in the same vein as Korean barbecue ribs, as opposed to traditional baby back ribs.

His main barbecue sauce recipe incorporates chiltepins, but the ribs can be dressed in many of the sauces that he will be using on the wings.

Ranch sauce, for dipping purposes, will come in regular, cilantro and chipotle flavors.

For the more health conscious, the space next door, also being launched by Flores, will be dedicated to acai bowls. It will be called Acai Paradise.

"I have two boys," Flores said. "Whenever we go out to eat, my wife has to settle for whatever we want. We end up eating stuff that's not so healthy. This way, you have options."

Flores said if the Flaps and Racks concept works on Valencia, he might consider opening a location in Benson.