When pigs fly: New Tucson restaurant to offer chorizo wings

Flaps and Racks, a new restaurant on Tucson's south side plans to have chorizo wings on its menu when it launches this September.
In lieu of flying pigs, which don't exist, the restaurant will be serving chicken wings dressed in chorizo crumbles.
Restaurant owner Jeffrey Flores says the chorizo wings concept is something that he has been working on perfecting.
"We have had some tastings," he said. "They have been a hit."
The chorizo wings will be one of several creative flavors Flores hopes to roll out when his restaurant opens at 3253 E. Valencia Road.
In addition to traditional options, such as lemon pepper, mild and barbecue wings, customers will also be able to order al pastor wings and pizza-flavored wings, dipped in pizza sauce and Parmesan.
"My friend told me I am going to save him some money," Flores said. "He usually orders wings with his pizza. If his wings taste like pizza, he won't need the pizza anymore."
Flores is a 20-year resident of Tucson. He moved to the city from Puerto Rico to be closer to his brother, who was just starting at the University of Arizona.
He owns two Los Betos locations, one at 9495 E. Golf Links Road and the other at 3216 E. Valencia Road, across the street from Flaps and Racks.
Flores lived down the street from his Valencia Road location for a decade.
"I know that area and there is not a lot of dining options, especially when it comes to wings," said Flores, who now lives in Benson. "I won't be competing with anyone."
In addition to wings, Flores said Flaps and Racks will also be serving ribs in the same vein as Korean barbecue ribs, as opposed to traditional baby back ribs.
His main barbecue sauce recipe incorporates chiltepins, but the ribs can be dressed in many of the sauces that he will be using on the wings.
Ranch sauce, for dipping purposes, will come in regular, cilantro and chipotle flavors.
For the more health conscious, the space next door, also being launched by Flores, will be dedicated to acai bowls. It will be called Acai Paradise.
"I have two boys," Flores said. "Whenever we go out to eat, my wife has to settle for whatever we want. We end up eating stuff that's not so healthy. This way, you have options."
Flores said if the Flaps and Racks concept works on Valencia, he might consider opening a location in Benson.
"Benson is a small community," he said. "It has room for a good spot to get a beer and wings."