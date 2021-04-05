Dinosaurs rule as prehistoric drive-thru exhibit stops in Tucson

Add triceratopses, iguanodons and velociraptors to the list of creatures that you can find in Southern Arizona starting this Friday.

These prehistoric beasts, along with 67 others, will be on display as part of the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru event taking place at the Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road, through April 18.

The life-size dinosaurs, many of which have animatronic features, are part of a national touring show that was held at indoor venues across the country until the pandemic hit in March 2020.

The pivot to become an outdoor affair happened quickly, said spokesman Dustin Baker, who goes by the name “Dino Dustin” when in character for the exhibit.

“Some of our dinosaurs were already outdoor dinosaurs,” Baker said. “Venues couldn’t fit our apatosaurus. We shutdown in March, came up with the drive-thru idea and were back out again by June.”

The Jurassic Quest experience is not unlike the experience guests were treated to in the 1993 film, “Jurassic Park,” before the dinosaurs started eating everybody.

For $49 per vehicle, visitors drive along the exhibit’s collection of creatures with pre-recorded narration provided through YouTube or Soundcloud.