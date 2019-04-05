NIGHTLIFE
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. April 11. Free. 622-0351.
Kyle Cook and Paul McDonald — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Americana and pop-rock. 7-9:30 p.m. April 12. $13. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 12 and 19. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Xception — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock through the 90s and beyond. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 12. Free. 887-9027.
Dive-In Movie Night: Finding Nemo — AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway. Come relax with your friends and family in our rooftop pool, accompanied by Pixar's Finding Nemo. 7-9 p.m. April 13. $10. 385-7111.
The 'Q' — The Edge Bar. Rock from the 60s, 70s and 80s. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 13. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. April 15. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 17. Free. 628-8533.
Bat Night — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Meet bats, bat scientists, and other bat fans while learning how these creatures. 7-8:30 p.m. April 17. $7. 377-5060.
Virginia Cannon Presents — Monterey Court. Songwriters showcase where 6 singer/songwriters who perform their original songs in a round robin format. Then for the third hour she invites a group to perform their original music. 6-9 p.m. April 18. Free. 207-2429.
Gooch Palms with Feverfew and Stripes — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Garage rock party. 8-11 p.m. April 18. $5. 207-1588.
Lucky Losers — Monterey Court. A throwback to the hybrid of soul, blues, rock, gospel, and country that emerged in the late 1960s. 7-10 p.m. April 19. $10. 207-2429.
Machete Sauce — The Edge Bar. Rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 19. Free. 887-9027.