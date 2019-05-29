NIGHTLIFE
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. June 6. $5. 444-0439.
Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. June 7 and 14. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Dive-In Movie Night: Grease — AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway. Cruise in to Rydell High circa the 1950s and chill with Sandy and Danny again at our Dive-In Movie screening of Grease. Free popcorn. Small Tapas plates and drinks available for purchase. Tickets are free but limited to the first 50 guests. Sign up via Eventbrite. 7-10 p.m. June 8. Free. 385-7111.
Jukebox Junqies Will Rock Oro Valley — Bianchi's Italian North, 3620 W. Tangerine, Marana. Oldies. 8:30-11:30 p.m. June 8. Free. 579-8118.
Live Music — Roadrunner Coffee Co., 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Miana Corona. 6-9 p.m. June 8. Free. 579-7011.
Wine, Dine and Dance the Night Away. — Monterey Court, 505 W Miracle Mile. ROH, originals and classic hits from the 60s through today. 7-10 p.m. June 8. $5. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. June 10. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. June 11. Free. 344-8999.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 12. Free. 628-8533.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde. Americana. Food truck on site. 6-8 p.m. June 14. Free. 499-2518.