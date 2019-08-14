KIDS STUFF
Storytime at Packrat Playhouse — Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Activity led by education staff followed by playtime. During storytime kids learn about animals in the Sonoran desert. Ages 2-5 with an adult chaperone. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 23. $10. 883-2702.
Bats: Myth and Reality — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Dispel myths about bats, replace them with realities and interesting facts through hands-on examples. Ages 4 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Aug. 24. Free. 594-5275.
Family Adventure Hour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Family Adventure Hour — A tour of the Presidio grounds, a tinsmithing activity, an interactive activity and a coloring activity that encourages children to express what they have learned. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 24. $5. 837-8119.
Creatures of the Night (Cool Summer Nights) — Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time engaging animals, enjoy the Feathers art exhibition, scamper in Packrat Playhouse and feel the touch of a stingray. Bring a flashlight. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 24. Free. 883-2702.
Say Goodbye to the Dog Days of Summer — Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Kids 11 and under get in free. Dog diving competitions. A canine demonstrations, vendors and nonprofit exhibitors and much more. Contact to register a dog. 4-9 p.m. Aug. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 31. $19.95. 883-0100.