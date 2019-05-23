VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
A Patterned Language: Matt Magee, Albert Chamillard, Story Boards from Papua New Guinea — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Exhibition highlighting the use of innovative visual languages to tell the stories of modern life in painting, mixed media and assemblage by Phoenix artist Matt Magee, drawings on vintage ledger paper by Tucson’s own Albert Chamillard, and Story Boards, narrative sculpture from Artists of the Keram River of Papua New Guinea. Reception and book signing 7-10 p.m. April 27. Through June 15. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.
Lee Friedlander: Dog's Best Friend — Andrew Smith Gallery, 439 N. Sixth Ave. American photographer Lee Friedlander. Contains 18 prints of dogs and their owners. Through June 5. 1-505-984-1234. andrewsmithgallery.com.
It's Raining Cats and Dogs All new Art Exhibit at WomanKraft — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Reception 7-10 p.m. June 1. June 5-July 6. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Receptions
Small Things Considered - 27th Small Works Invitational — Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Season finale with small paintings, sculpture and everything in between by over 80 artists. Reception: 6-8 p.m. June 1. Through June 22. 629-9759. davisdominguez.com.
Et Cetera
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 26. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Paint Night — Viva Coffee House, 9136 E. Valencia Road. Finished pieces will be available for pickup at Viva the following week. Purchase includes a handcrafted beverage. 6-8 p.m. May 30. $22. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Offbeat. the High Art of the Underground Beat Scene — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Sound artists from Los Angeles and Tucson, including Altrice, Jansport J, Slim Jeff and June West. 6-9 p.m. May 31. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Summer Night Market — MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento. Local vendors will be on-site, along with your favorite MSA Annex shops, who extend hours and stay open late. Beats by DJ Herm, refreshments by Westbound, and art installations that will be set up on site. 6-10 p.m. May 31. Free. 461-1107. mercadodistrict.com.
Paint Me a Story — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Gather round to hear a story read aloud and then stick around to paint a project relating to the story. Designed for children age 2-6 with parental supervision. Children of all ages are still welcome to attend. 10-11 a.m. June 1. $20. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Summer Art Cruise — Central Tucson Gallery Association member galleries, Sixth St. in the Arts District. Exhibits of modern paintings, sculpture, fine art photography, art glass, new media and unique objects d'art. 100's of artists will be attending. 6-9 p.m. June 1. 629-9759. ctgatucson.org.
Special Needs Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall. Children and adults with any special needs, along with their family members and caregivers to an event of ceramic painting. This will be a quiet event, not open to the public. Reservations necessary. 6-7 p.m. June 2. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.