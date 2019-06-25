COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. July 6. $8. 289-8076.
Doug Benson — Laffs Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. July 10. $22. 247-0988.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. July 12. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St.. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tabitha discovers a monster living under her bed. So the two team up and travel to Underthebedland to use their creativity and prove that all of us, monsters and humans, are great despite of our differences. 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 7. $10. 327-4242.
Middletown by Will Eno — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. Metaphysical musings on life and death bubble up from the everyday people on the streets of contemporary Middletown, USA. 7:30-9:45 p.m. July 11 and 12. $38. 551-2053.
Tuck Everlasting: The Musical — Fox Theatre, 17 W Congress St. Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster longs for adventure. When she meets the Tuck family and discovers they hold the secret to immortality, she faces an extraordinary choice: return to her own family or join the Tucks on their never-ending journey. 7-9:30 p.m. July 12. Through July 13. $20. 319-0400.