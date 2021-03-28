Downtown museum celebrating Tucson's railroad history reopens

A downtown museum dedicated to one of the driving forces behind Tucson’s early development is open again after spending much of the last year shuttered due to COVID-19.

The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, located in part of what was built in 1907 to be the Southern Pacific train station, celebrates railroad history and the contributions the industry has made to Tucson.

“When the railroad came in 1880, it changed the city completely,” said Kenneth Karrels, chairman of the museum board. “It made Tucson more accessible and was a major employer up until the 1950s.”

The museum first opened in 2005, but is not as well known as tourist destinations like the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Karrels said.

“So many people in Tucson come in and say, ‘I didn’t know you were here,’ “ he added. “We often find out-of-town visitors are the ones who find out about us and bring in the folks who live here.”

The museum is free, family-friendly and during non-pandemic years, holds regular events, including a Silver Spike Railroad Festival, marking the arrival of the railroad in Tucson, and a Holiday Express event around Christmas.

Here are some of the things you are likely to experience on your visit.