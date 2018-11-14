OUTDOOR AND RECREATIONS
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Begin the exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 2-3:15 p.m. Nov. 23 and 30. 733-5153.
Experience the Night — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Guided programs may be offered, call for details. By moonlight. 5-8:30 p.m. Nov. 23. 377-5060.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23, 24, 28-30. 955-5200.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A historian-docents will lead a walk along the 2.5 mile trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23. $15. 837-8119.
Anza Trail Hike — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Explore a 2 to 3 mile section during an easy level interpretive hike and discover the cultural and natural history of the Santa Cruz River Valley. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24. 724-5220.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. See a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 24. 724-5220.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 11-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24. 733-5153.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Tour in your own car with stops along the way. Lead by a park guide, observe the varied land-forms of the desert like bajadas, washes and outcrop. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 24. 733-5153.
Family Birding — Sam Lena Park/KERP, 3400 S. Country Club Road. Join an all-ages walk for beginning birders to explore the diversity of birds. Identify birds by shape, plumage, and behavior, and learn how to use binoculars and field guides. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. 724-5375.
Full Moon Wander — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Join a Pima County naturalist to walk the gentle trails as the full moon rises. Suitable footwear and water. Online registration required. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 24. 724-5375.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Nov. 24 and 25. 377-5060.
History Walk — Murray Springs National Historic Site, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. Join The Friends of the San Pedro River. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 24. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Meet the Chollas — Saguaro National Park East. An easy walk with a naturalist guide, to be introduced to the diverse members of the cholla cactus group. Suitable footwear. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24. 733-5153.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. 459-2555.
River Walk — San Pedro House. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 24. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A 1.5 mile moderate walk with a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals together. Suitable footwear, hat and water required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. Nov. 24. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A walking tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Online registration required. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24; 10 and 11 a.m. Nov. 27. Donation accepted. 724-5220.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Nov. 25. 733-5158.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 25. 664-4133.
Walking Tour with Ken Scoville — Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A two hour walk to learn of the residential development of Tucson within and beyond the northern portion of the Presidio and along the Camino Real. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 25. $25. 837-8119.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 10-11:45 a.m. Nov. 25. 733-5153.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. Nov. 26. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. A two hour, one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. Nov. 26. 733-5153.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 27. 749-8700.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A 5 mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required. 10-11 a.m. Nov. 28. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Birding Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary — Arthur Pack Regional Park, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. Take a guided walk on flat trails through saguaro-ironwood desert habitat to see a variety of upland birds as well as water birds on the adjacent ponds. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. 724-5375.
Desert Morning Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on this fitness hike to explore the park. Suitable footwear, water and a trail snack. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 28. 733-5153.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A talk and walk with the saguaro as the focal point. 3:15-4 p.m. Nov. 28. 733-5158.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Nov. 29. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 29. 749-8700.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West. Come to a short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Nov. 29 and 30. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East. A guided hike through the landscape, focused on the people who came before to use the resources of this place for their livelihood. Suitable footwear and water required. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 29. 733-5153.