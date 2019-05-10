KIDS STUFF
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. May 16 and 23. Free. 594-5420.
Kids Night Out: Spirit — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza and painting for kids ages 6 and up. This is a drop off kids event. Advance registration required. Walk ins cannot be guaranteed. $30 plus tax includes pizza, pottery to paint. 6-8 p.m. May 17. $30. 790-1100.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. May 18. $40. 603-8043.
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will engage in an epic Dungeons and Dragons campaign with an expert Game Master. They will learn strategy and theatrical role playing as they traverse a unique fantasy world. the campaign will integrate immersive stage lighting and sound. Students can expect a fun, theatrical experience each week. Students do not need to have ever played the game before to attend, instruction will be given. Ages 10-18. No experience required. Eight classes. 1-4 p.m. May 19. $115. 401-4833.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Free. 594-5275.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. May 20. Free. 594-5275.
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. May 21. Free. 594-5420.