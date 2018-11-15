KIDS STUFF
Dungeons & Dragons — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. New and experienced players welcome. Open to players ages 12-18 only. 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 594-5275.
Paws and Pages Literacy Program — Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road. Children have a positive impact on shelter pets and build confidence reading. Children ages 5-11. Call or email afaulk@hssaz.org for more information. 2:30-3, 3-3:30 and 3:30-4 p.m. Nov. 24. $5. 327-6088. hssaz.org.
Pop-up Holiday Cards — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Make a light-up popup card. Keep it or mail it in the envelope provided. For teens. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 28. 594-5275.