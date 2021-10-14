Easy pumpkin-walnut muffins suit the season

Nowadays, when I see the pumpkins arrayed outside grocery stores and at farmers markets, I know it’s the beginning of the time of year when it will be lovely to be outside once again.

For a brief season, we’ll need neither air conditioning nor heat, and the windows can be open to admit the sweetly scented air.

Of course, now I also know that pumpkins are native to Central and South America and have traditionally been an important food crop for native Americans.

Archaeologists have found containers of stored pumpkin seeds in Mexico dating back to 7000 B.C., and many of us know about the Native Americans’ Three Sisters gardens, where corn, beans and squash or pumpkins grew synergistically. I’ve read that pumpkins were an important component in the traditional Tohono O’Odham diet, and that they ground pumpkin seeds into a nutritious flour to be mixed with cornmeal in breads.

These days, I’m less likely to make a pie than I am to prepare something simple like these nutty muffins — I can enjoy one or two and put the rest into the freezer for the pleasure of future me. Your future you will thank you, too, if you do the same.

Orange-walnut pumpkin muffins

Makes 12 small muffins, 6 large muffins or one 9-by-5-inch loaf