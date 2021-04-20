Edible marijuana has come a long way. Chocolate, dried fruit and more to try from Tucson dispensaries

Did you forget Earth Day wasn't the only green-centric holiday on the calendar this week? That's right, it's April 20, which means it's time to celebrate 4/20!

While the origins of 4/20 are hazy (get it?) the curator of Oaksterdam Cannabis Museum in Oakland, California credits a code ("4/20 Louis," later shortened to just "4/20") started by a few San Rafael High School friends in the early 1970s.

The code's meaning? To meet at 4:20 p.m. at the school's statue of pasteurization pioneer Louis Pasteur. There's more about following a treasure map to find secret grow houses (really), but those are the broad strokes.

And now since marijuana is legal for recreational use in Arizona due to the passage of Prop. 207, Tucsonans and Southern Arizonans can meet at whatever time they choose to get their cannabis fix at one of the region’s many dispensaries.

While the most popular way to consume cannabis is to smoke it, edible consumption of marijuana has come a long way from the brownies your stoner buddy used to make down in the basement.

A few quick notes on edibles: