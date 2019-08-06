CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series — Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Granting opportunity and exposure to local artists while enhancing the vibrancy and atmosphere of a popular historic site. 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. June 6-Aug. 29. Free. 797-3959.
Popular, rock, country
Takin' Care of Business Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Wendy and the Boys is a Tucson based dance band comprised of six seasoned musicians with a wide variety of Motown to country, rock ‘n roll, soul and blues. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 16. $13.50. 529-1000.
Elektric Voodoo — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. The 6–7 piece ensemble blends classic afrobeat, Latin, rock n roll, psych, jazz, blues and many other influences. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 17. $13. 207-2429.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona's Woofstock — Kino Sports Complex: North Stadium, 2805 E. Ajo Way. A dog friendly concert with local artist performing as favorite Woodstock artists from 50 years ago. Adult beverages and vendor booths. Well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome. Bring a blanket to lounge on the lawn or enjoy the show from the bleachers. The first act at 6 p.m. 5-11 p.m. Aug. 17. $19.69. 321-3704.
Three Dog Night Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall. Todd Thompson, David Fanning and Mike Yarema along with a 5-piece band. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17. $25. 529-1000.
Justin Hayward: All the Way in Concert — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Rock. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 18. $29-$69. 547-3040.
Three Dog Night Tribute — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Grams & Krieger with Ralph Gilmore and The Bad News Blues Band. Tastings and specials by a local brewery. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20. $13.50. 529-1000.
Poolside Music with Cody Joe Hodges — Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road. Country. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 20. Free. 1-844-782-9622.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Free. 207-2429.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22. $23.95. 529-1000.