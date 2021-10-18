Elote dip a nice addition to any football game spread

That time I “borrowed” my brother’s brand new bike — took it for a ride without his permission, in other words — and crashed it still haunts me.

I knocked out my two front teeth in that crash, which also totaled my brother’s new bike. More than a half-century later, the bridge that replaced those missing front teeth puts certain foods off limits.

No more the pleasure of biting into a crisp, cold apple, for example. Oh, I can still eat apples; I must just first cut them into slices.

Corn on the cob is another lost pleasure. While I look with passionate desire at the elote sold by vendors around town, I know defeat when I see it.

Still, I love the flavor of roasted corn. I sometimes roast a few ears when I’m grilling something else. Then, when they’ve cooled enough to handle, I cut the kernels from the cob. Dressed with sour cream and tajin seasoning, the corn makes a good side dish to steak or chicken.

I was plotting out my visit to Tucson Meet Yourself last week, checking out all the food vendors, when the idea for this dip occurred to me. While I knew I couldn’t eat elote at the festival, I could make this dip to enjoy its flavors when I got home.