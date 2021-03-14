Enjoy 80 wagons, music at a free reverse Tucson rodeo parade this Saturday

After canceling the initial Tucson Rodeo Parade and the rodeo itself due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinators of the annual event are offering an alternate way to celebrate the tradition this year.

On Saturday, March 20, organizers are inviting fans to come down to to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave., for a free "reverse rodeo parade" from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

More than 80 wagons from the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum will be set up along a winding route in the rodeo's parking lot, along with 15 stations that will feature historical exhibitions and live entertainment, including trick ropers, Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School and Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, a band from the Tohono O'odham Nation specializing in traditional waila music.

Drivers will move along the route, staying in their vehicles, socially distanced from their fellow spectators.

"A lot of the wagons that we'll have out have never rolled in the parade," said Herb Wagner, a Tucson Rodeo Parade committee spokesman. "They are antique and don't do well rolling. But we can bring them out and put them on display in this format."