Sharbat Gula, Afghan Girl, at Nasir Bagh refugee camp near Peshawar, Pakistan, 1984. MAX PRINT SIZE: 40x60 Sharbat Gula, the Afghan Girl, at Nasir Bagh refugee camp near Peshawar, Pakistan, 1984 -Untold (pg. 81) National Geographic Magazine, Vol. 167, No. 6, June 1985, Along Afghanistan's War-torn Frontier. "The green-eyed Afghan girl became a symbol in the late twentieth century of strength in the face of hardship. Her tattered robe and dirt-smudged face have summoned compassion from around the world; and her beauty has been unforgettable. The clear, strong green of her eyes encouraged a bridge between her world and the West. And likely more than any other image, hers has served as an international emblem for the difficult era and a troubled nation." - Phaidon 55 The iconic image does not stand outside of time. Rather, it connects with the moment in a deeply profound way. Such as images are imbued with meaning, a significance that resonates deeply with a wide and diverse audience. McCurry's photograph of the Afghan girl is one such image. For many, this beautiful girl dressed in a ragged robe became a worldwide symbol for a nation in a state of collapse. Haunted eyes tell of an Afghan refugee's fears. -- Bannon, Anthony. (2005). Steve McCurry. New York: Phaidon Press Inc., 12. NYC5958, MCS1985002 K035 Afghan Girl: Found National Geographic, April 2002 Phaidon, Iconic Images, final book_iconic, page 33. National Geographic Magazine, Along Afghanistan's War-torn Frontier, June 1985, Vol. 167, No. 6 Afghan girl, Pakistan, 1984 (Looking East, pg. 28) South Southeast_Book In the Shadow of Mountains_Book Steve Mccurry_Book Looking East_Book Iconic_Book Untold_book PORTRAITS_APP final print_MACRO final print_Sao Paulo final print_Milan final print_Birmingham Fine Art Print final print_HERMITAGE final print_Zurich final print_Ankara Retouched_ Sonny Fabbri 03/04/2015

Etherton Gallery is starting the season off with a wow.

“The Unguarded Moment” features works by photographer Steve McCurry, who has taken some of the best-known photographs of the last several decades. Among them: “Afghan Girl (Sharbat Gula), Peshawar (1984),” the piercing photo of the green-eyed Afghan child that graced the cover of National Geographic’s 125th anniversary issue in 1985.

The exhibit will also feature photos of India’s hijra communities by Japanese photographer Takeshi Ishikawa. India has legally recognized the hijra as a third gender; it is made up of people who are neither fully male nor female. Ishikawa’s photographs are packed with color and community.

The show opens Sept. 4 and continues through Nov. 10. An artists reception is planned for Sept. 8 from 7-10 p.m. at the gallery. And at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, McCurry will be at the Center for Creative Photography for a conversation with the CCP’s director, Anne Breckenridge Barrett. All events are free. More information: ethertongallery.com or 624-7370.

