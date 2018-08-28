Etherton Gallery is starting the season off with a wow.
“The Unguarded Moment” features works by photographer Steve McCurry, who has taken some of the best-known photographs of the last several decades. Among them: “Afghan Girl (Sharbat Gula), Peshawar (1984),” the piercing photo of the green-eyed Afghan child that graced the cover of National Geographic’s 125th anniversary issue in 1985.
The exhibit will also feature photos of India’s hijra communities by Japanese photographer Takeshi Ishikawa. India has legally recognized the hijra as a third gender; it is made up of people who are neither fully male nor female. Ishikawa’s photographs are packed with color and community.
The show opens Sept. 4 and continues through Nov. 10. An artists reception is planned for Sept. 8 from 7-10 p.m. at the gallery. And at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, McCurry will be at the Center for Creative Photography for a conversation with the CCP’s director, Anne Breckenridge Barrett. All events are free. More information: ethertongallery.com or 624-7370.