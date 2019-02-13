NIGHTLIFE
Backroads: The Ultimate Country Cover Band — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Country. 9 p.m. Feb. 22. $5. 888-3910.
Drop D — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Cover band. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m.- Feb. 22. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30-12:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 1. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Velocity — The Edge Bar. Rock from 80s through today. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 23. Free. 887-9027.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24. Free. 339-3494.
An Evening with Lou Barlow — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Playing requests and songs from Sebadoh, Folk Implosion and Dinosaur Jr. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 25. $25. 207-1588.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 25. Free. 775-2337.
Wendigo Crossing — The Edge Bar. Rock, pop, blues and country from 60s through today. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 1. Free. 887-9027.