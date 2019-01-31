VISUAL ARTS
Openings
A Spectacle Notion — Lionel Rombach Gallery, 1031 N. Olive Road. Erin DiGiovanni and Marina Shaltout. Through Feb. 626-4215. art.arizona.edu.
"Everything's a Story" — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Revisit some of the most important books you've ever read at the Slusser Library's display of children's literature on postage stamps. Through April 30. 623-6652. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Settings and Characters: Drawings and Oils by George Strasburger — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. A strong observation of humanity influenced by Tucson and the desert. Through Feb. 27. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Girl’s Day Doll Exhibit — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. These dolls represent the enthroned Emperor and Empress and their attendants, garbed in court robes of 1,000 years ago. These elaborate miniatures are the hallmark of Hinamatsuri, the Girl’s Day Festival. Feb. 15-March 16. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Receptions
PCC Bernal Gallery: Separados Por Frontera — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Work by Francisco Larios Osuna, Miriam Salado, Carlos Iván Hernández and Nahatan Navarro. Through March 8. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7. 206-6942. pima.edu.
Sonoran Sunshine and Beguiling Miniatures — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Works of Le Craven, Tom Kolt, David Thekan, Susan Meyer, Jan Thompson and Dikki Van Helsland. Through May 5. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 8. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Les Arrivees works by: Casimir Bationo and Harouna Ouedraogo — Gallery 2Sun, 100 E. Sixth St. Through Feb. 20. Reception: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 9. 360-8074. gallery2sun.com.
Kinetics + Aesthetics - Elizabeth Frank, Rameen Ahmed Designs, Sharon Holnback, Little Toro Designs, Patricia Katchur — Sunshine Shop Tucson, 2934 E. Broadway. Mobiles, jewelry and wall art. Feb. 10-Mach 10. Artists reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. 389-4776. sunshineshoptucson.com.
Monsieur et Monsieur: Valerie Galloway — Sunshine Shop Tucson. Ink and watercolor paintings. Feb. 10-March 10. Artists reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. 389-4776. sunshineshoptucson.com.
Heather Bentz — Sunshine Shop Tucson. Bentz's contemporary collages and paintings. Feb. 10-March 10. Artists reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. 389-4776. sunshineshoptucson.com.
Et Cetera
60th Annual Festival of the Arts — Tubac Village, One Tubac Road, Tubac. Showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists from around the country. The food court features a variety of international fare. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 7-10. 398-2704. tubacaz.com.
Mosaics 3-Tapestry Method — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Two-session class, learn the tapestry mosaic technique to create a wall hanging. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 9 a.m.-noon. Feb. 8 and 15. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
New Clay Vessels by Jessie Silverman — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, Studio & School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Silverman creates pots whose forms and surfaces appear to have complex, unknown histories. 4-8 p.m. Feb. 8. 1-917-705-3803. tucsonclayco-op.com.
The Flame Off — Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Over a dozen glass artists competing against the clock to create a molten glass masterpiece. Music, food trucks, Thunder Canyon Brewery beer, wine, raffle prizes, and more. 7-11 p.m. Feb. 8. $20. 884-7814. sonoranglass.org.
Artist Reception: “Sakura: Photography by Mark Taylor” — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson. Meet Taylor and to learn why he was inspired to use the hardscape of cities as the strong graphic background to cherry blossom time. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 9. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Art-Lovers Brunch with Diana — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Join us for Brunch, where Gift will share how her love for art changed her life. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 10. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Reception for the Tucson Pastel Society Winter Charity Show — Murphey Gallery, St. Philip's Episcopal Church in the Foothills, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Charities are Tucson Arts Brigade and St. Philip's. Noon-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10. 1-360-790-4757. tucsonpastelsociety.org.
Silk Fusion Paper Making with Susan Corl — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Make paper with silk fibers-some from silk worms Corl has raised. Hands on how-to for coloring silk, adding other materials and introducing concepts for future use of the paper. For more information, fees and pre-registration, email susancorl@hotmail.com or call 394-2926. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 13. $35. lowehouseproject.com.
Public Art Tour — UA Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. Tour led by docents from The University of Arizona Museum of Art of a collection of distinctive works including sculptures, fountains, functional exhibits and tile mosaics throughout campus. Reservations required. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 13. 621-5130. visitorcenter.arizona.edu.