Ex-Tucson musician Nick Luca lands soundtrack with Kelsey Grammar film

“The director was very adamant that it had to sound like a good musician's. She was throwing out names like Cat Stevens and Jackson Browne," Luca said. "I was like, whoa. I can produce music, but I’m not a miracle worker.”

Luca met Grammar for the first time in 2018, when they were still filming the movie. The actor came to LA's New Monkey Studio, where Luca has worked for years, to record the initial demos.

"He came in the first time to do the demos and he was in character, large and thundering like a big man," Luca said, describing how Grammar was heavier than he was when he was on "Frasier" and had unkempt, long hair and a scraggly beard. "He came in and I was like, oh my gosh, who is this crazy person coming in here? Oh, it was Kelsey Grammar.

"For me, hearing his voice ... wow," Luca added. "This is a guy I have been listening to through my television set since I was 10 years old. And here I am telling him that he’s flat, or sharp or critiquing his performance.”

Six months later, Grammar returned to record the final tracks after living with the songs throughout the filming.