OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Bird's eye view
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 30. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 1. 724-5220.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. Sept. 2. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Birding — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Expect to see southbound migrants, such as warblers, and resident birds like sparrows. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 4. 724-5375.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Take a guided walk to see birds such as warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 6. 724-5375.
Out and about
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A biologist explains how a saguaro provides shelter/substance for wildlife, when it flowers, growth patterns and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. 10:15-11 a.m. Aug. 30. 733-5158.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Get to know the cactus and learn its life story. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 2 and 6. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 4 and 7. 733-5153.
Volunteer Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Sunset Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist lead a 4 mile hike to Marshall Gulch. 500 feet elevation gain. Bring lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 31. 749-8700.
Cattle and Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Drive the Cactus Forest Loop with a ranger to discuss the changing ecosystem after cattle grazing ended and as the climate changes. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 4. $15. 733-5153.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 1. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 1. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings, corrals and enjoy the exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 1. 724-5220.