HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Chair Yoga for Cancer — Banner UMC Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. An easy-paced class with an emphasis on gentle movement, breathing and relaxation. This class is best for students who seek a quiet and relaxing yoga practice. Teacher Shraddha Hilda Oropeza is certified in Yoga for Cancer Patients and in Healing Emphasis Yoga Therapy. Ages 18 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Aug. 5-Oct. 28. (No class Sept. 2). Free first class; $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 8. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Elder Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley. Elder Circle is a safe place to share life experiences and celebrate the achievements of aging. Facilitator: Margaret Dykinga, Master's degree in Education and Counseling, Registered Nurse. This event is for adults. 10-11 a.m. Oct. 9. 594-5580.
2019 Arizona Oncology Breast Cancer Update — Hacienda del Sol, Casa Luna Room, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road. Breast cancer screening and treatment updates, caregiver guidance, wellness and quality of life issues. Register at RSVPAO.com. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12. 1-855-784-4673. arizonaoncology.com.
Sight Savers Free Eye Screenings — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway Blvd. Free eye screenings for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. Call to schedule an appointment. 8 a.m.-noon. Oct. 12. 694-1471.
Lions Club Global Initiative for Health and Wellness — St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo. Diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and vision screenings. Flu shots also available along with other health resources. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 12. 990-4650.