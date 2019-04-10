An astronomy festival planned for Saturday, April 13, will bring out the space nerd in both children and adults.
The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association will host the free Family Astronomy Festival from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road.
The festival will feature solar telescopes during the day, plus interactive astronomy exhibits.
In the evening, telescopes will be available for viewing the moon, planets, star clusters, nebulae and other deep sky celestial wonders.
Participants are also welcome to bring telescopes of their own and help will be available to set them up, if needed.
For more information, head to tucsonastronomy.org/public-events.