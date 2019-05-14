Death can bring out the worst in people.
And it can reveal what was the worst in a family’s history.
That seems to be the case with the Lafayettes in the Live Theatre Workshop production of “Appropriate.”
They are a group of angry, confused, bitter people who gather at a run-down ancestral home after the death of the patriarch.
They long ignored the slave cemetery on the property, but when they discover an album loaded with pictures of lynchings, they are stunned. And the fireworks begin.
The Branden Jacobs-Jenkins piece was the 2015 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play.
Glen Coffman is directing the play, which The New York Times calls “subversively original.” The cast is made up of Rhonda Hallquist, Adam Denoyer, Keith Wick, Bree Boyd, Ella James, Alexander Cramton, Cliff Madison and Emily Gates.
“Appropriate” previews at 7:30 p.m. May 16 and 17, and opens at 7:30 p.m. May 18. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 15. Tickets are $15 for previews and Thursday performances, $20 for all others.
For more information, call 327-4242 or livetheatreworkshop.org