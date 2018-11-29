COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
THEATER
SCROOGE — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. Through Jan. 5. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Jingle Bell Rockin' Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Belting along to your favorite holiday hits with our All-Star Cast of singers and our amazing 7-piece GMH Showband. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6, 9, 11-13; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Through Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Coney Island Christmas — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. A young Jewish girl in the 1930's is cast as Jesus in her school's Christmas play. The ensuing comedy, and family drama, create a heartwarming tale that is sure to entertain all audiences. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8. $8. 579-4449.
Shakespeare’s Hamlet — Rincon / University High School, 420 N. Arcadia Blvd. Student performance. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 8. $5. 232-5833.
Cloud Soup by Wolfe Bowart — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A tailor who discovers that the adventure he longs for lies at his feet, in his pile of laundry. The tailor’s humble shop becomes an undiscovered world as fabrics magically morph, found objects transform into curious beings and puffs of steam remind us of a time when we saw faces in the clouds. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 8, 9; 4-5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7. Through Jan. 13. $12-$28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Constellations by Nick Payne — Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Man meets woman. Maybe they fall in love, maybe they don't, and maybe every possibility happens in every possible universe. A dream-like story of love and quantum physics. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, 14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Through Dec. 23. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com. Something Something Theatre.
Snoopy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. A sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8, 13-14;3-5 p.m. Dec. 9, 16. Through Dec. 29. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
The Music Man — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The irresistible musical tribute to the power of make-believe. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 6-8, 11-14; 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16; 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Through Dec. 30. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
Waitress — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. Ages 13 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 6; 8-10:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8; 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 9. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Show audiences enjoy free admission to the Dickens Festival. Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians, carolers, food, treats, and roaming Victorian era characters. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16. $20. 319-0400. arts-express.org.
Inspecting Carol by Daniel J. Sullivan — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Through Dec. 23. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
Spring Awakening Concert for Planned Parenthood — YWCA, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Concert version of the full score of the rock musical. The musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality. Fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Planned Parent of Arizona. Call for reservations. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. $25 suggested donation. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org. Winding Road Theater Ensemble and YWCA.
Elves Gone Bad: Holiday Improvisation Theater — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Santa and his elves and a Pirate put on an interactive, audience participation matinee. Good for ages 4-8. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9. Through Dec. 23. $5. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329. Presented as a 1940’s-style radio drama. A young girl, Virginia, writes a letter to the editor of the New York Sun if there is a Santa Claus and Ed Mitchell, the editor, assigns Frank Church, a reporter on the verge of self destruction the task of answering Virginia's question. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9; 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8. $17. 888-0509. arizonarosetheatre.com.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comedy musical murder mystery and four course meal. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17. $39. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Alan Cummings - Legal Immigrant — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Musings of Cumming's 10 years as a U.S. citizen, growing old, and what it feels like to be an immigrant. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $32-$77. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.