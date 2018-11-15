COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Nov. 24. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Nov. 30. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comedy musical murder mystery and four course meal. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 26. $39. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
THEATER
SCROOGE! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. Through Jan. 5. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Triplet sisters are left in the forest by their woodcutter father. All ages. Last chance. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 24. $12-$28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Mamma Mia: The Broadway Musical - LIVE — The Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. A girl with three possible fathers... and one hopeful groom. Mix in 27 classic ABBA songs (including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Take a Chance on Me) - lots of over the top disco-licious costumes, rock concert lights and sound. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 24; 2:30-5 p.m. Nov. 25. Through Dec. 2. $20-$35. 882-6574. arizonaonstage.org.
Jingle Bell Rockin' Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Belting along to your favorite holiday hits with our All-Star Cast of singers and our amazing 7-piece GMH Showband. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 28, 29. Through Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Snoopy!!! — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. A sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30. Through Dec. 29. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Inspecting Carol by Daniel J. Sullivan — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. Through Dec. 23. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
Arizona Repertory Theatre The Cripple of Inishmaan — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Through Dec. 2. $17-$28. 621-1162. Pat Engels & Richard Medland.
Oklahoma! — Rincon University High School Auditorium, 421 N. Arcadia Ave. The 75th anniversary of this show about love in the old west. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. $10. 837-9931.