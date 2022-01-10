Feast for the eyes: Amazing Tucson art to see in 2022

Rotraut’s works will be on display in the park, 3420 E. River Road, through June 1. Admission to see them is free.

“We were happy that she said yes to this,” said Barbara Grygutis, a fellow sculptor and one of SculptureTucson’s founders. “I think she was excited to be able to show so many pieces in one place at one time. There aren’t many big sculpture parks like this in Arizona.”

Visitors who came to see SculptureTucson’s first exhibition, dubbed “Rough Terrain” at the park in 2021, will notice major improvements in the landscape; most notably the new drainage system that will help keep the grounds from flooding during this year’s monsoon.

“When it flooded, it really flooded,” Grygutis said. “We had more rain last year than expected.”

The Rotraut show is just one of the events happening at the sculpture park in 2022. On Jan. 29-30, ScultpureTucson will host a celebration of sculpture, with extended hours for folks to come and enjoy Rotraut’s work.

The property will soon start offering monthly blacksmithing workshops and demonstrations, open to the public, courtesy of the Arizona Artist Blacksmith Association.