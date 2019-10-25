FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Tomb Town Tucson — 8343 N. Wanda Road, 8343 N. Wanda Road. All proceeds benefit the Southern Arizona Food Bank. Terror trail has live actors, dead tree forest and you never know what is around the corner. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 31. $1. 373-3868. facebook.com.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo at 5:45 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652. post109.org.
Holiday Shred and Toy Drive Event — La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. Canada Drive. Hughes Federal Credit Union and Banner Health host a shredding and recycling of sensitive documents. Bring an unwrapped gift to benefit patients at Diamond Children's Medical Center. Participants may bring up to 15 pounds or 3 boxes of documents for each donated item. 8 a.m.-noon. Nov. 2. Free. 795-4500.
Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Masters World Championships — Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave. Featuring over 150 athletes from around the world competing in nine traditional events, all day music on two stages, Celtic food and merchants, kid's area, junior highland games, family heritage, Welsh tea room, bagpipe bands, a village pub, workshops and more. Visit TucsonCelticFestival.org for prices and more details. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 2; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3. $20. 349-4345. tucsoncelticfestival.org.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2. $20 per 15 minute reading. 461-2910.
19th Annual Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival — Empire Ranch Headquarters, Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita. Western music/entertainment, history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, kids activities, skilled artisans and speakers. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested. For more information and directions visit www.empireranchfoundation.org/events. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 1-888-364-2829. empireranchfoundation.org.
The Garden Kitchen's Taste of the Desert Festival — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Taste food featuring wild and cultivated ingredients. Food samples, cooking demonstrations, local vendors, music, garden activities, tours and family friendly activities. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 621-0921. thegardenkitchen.org.
Give a Hoot (for homeless pets) — Historic Brings Coworking, 236 S. Scott Ave. Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Peach Properties host an adoption event. Meet adoptable dogs, enjoy some food and drinks, vendors and live band. The Owls Club will donate 20% of the proceeds to helping homeless pets in the community. Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 327-6088. facebook.com.
4th Annual Pumpkin Smash — Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane. Bring your leftover pumpkins and enjoy pumpkin launching, kids corner, local vendors, live music, food trucks, pumpkin recipes and demos. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 622-0525.
Día de Los Muertos — Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Face painting, crafts, and treats. Leave an offering on the community ofrenda (altar). Bring a picnic and join the outdoor screening of Disney's Coco at 6:00 p.m. 4-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 377-5060. nps.gov.
Day of the Dead Celebration Cemetery and Ghost Tour — Acadia Ranch Museum, 825 E. Mt. Lemmon Hwy., Oracle. Self guided cemetery tour from 1-3 p.m. followed by light refreshments at the museum while viewing alters and decorations. Ghost tours at 6 and 7:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Oracle Historical Society. Nov. 2. $10. 896-9609. azpirs.com.
7th Annual Halloween Bash — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. ROH band, gypsy psychic Madame Lynn offering readings, costume party and prizes. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2. $6. 207-2429. rohband.com.
Ghost Hunt at Acadia Ranch Museum — Acadia Ranch Museum, 825 E. Mt. Lemmon Hwy., Oracle. This is a 3-hour lock-down paranormal investigation with seasoned paranormal investigators. You will use the latest equipment used by professional paranormal investigators worldwide. Spend the night roaming the building and try to communicate with spirits who have not yet left. Must be 16 years or older to attend. All proceeds benefit the Oracle Historical Society. 8:45-11:45 p.m. Nov. 2. $30. 896-9609. azpirs.com.
Avicultural Society of Tucson Bird Expo — Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Tucson. Vendors selling birds and supplies, raffle and free help from experienced aviculturalists. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3. $5; free for ages 12 and under. 790-7587. astbirdclub.org.
Tea Ceremony — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. In classical kimono and following canons of etiquette established nearly 1,000 years ago, a master devoted to the art and spirituality will prepare and serve you a bowl of matcha, or powdered green tea, and a traditional Japanese sweet to nibble. 1 and 3 p.m. Nov. 3. $25. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
CROP Hunger Walk — First Methodist Church, 915 Fourth St. Two mile walk, suitable for strollers, dogs on a leash welcome. 25% of the proceeds go to the Community Food Bank, Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, and Interfaith Community Services. 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. 622-0525.
The 30th Annual All Souls Procession — Mercado District/Ward 1, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Event is participant based with workshops, events, exhibitions and concerts preceding the event. Gather at 4 p.m. at Speedway/Grande and march at 6 p.m. to the Mercado District to the Grand Finale with Flam Chen, The Community Spirit Group and musical director this year Steve Roach. 4-10 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. 272-9041. allsoulsprocession.org.
Bridge Game/Class — Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St, TUCSON. Great refresher with an instructor. Table fees benefit local charities. 9-11:15 a.m.Wednesdays. $7. 999-1519. bridgewebs.com.
Disney Pixar film Coco - Screening at PCOA — Katie Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center, 600 S. Country Club Road. Screening "Coco." English with Spanish subtitles. 4-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Free.
Pride and Prejudice Open Crafting Evening — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Dr #141. Pride and Prejudice inspired embroidery patterns, stencils and yarn to get your home or office ready for the cozy season. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 8. $25. 389-8197. creativekindshop.com.
KIDS STUFF
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course lots of kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay. Register in advance. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 2. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Science Saturday: Venomous Reptiles of Arizona — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by US Fish & Wildlife Service. Jeff Servoss will discuss behavior, adaptation, defense mechanisms, habitat and more. Reptiles on display. Ages 6 and up. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 594-5200.
The Procession of Little Angels — Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. Participatory event for children and families to explore the themes of loss, grief and memory from a child's perspective. The event is complete with workshops, live music, performance and a procession at dusk. 3-7 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 272-9041. allsoulsprocession.org.
$3 Threes — Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Admission $3 all day. The Museum requires entering adults to be accompanied by kids (under 18) and all children must be supervised by an adult. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3. $3. 792-9985. childrensmuseumtucson.org.
9th Annual Kids of Steele Mini Golf — Golf N' Stuff, 1500 N. Campbell Ave. Fun, food, games, community service and other activities while we raise money to further the important research being done at The University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center. 4-8 p.m. Nov. 3. $65. 626-4036. kidsofsteele.org.
Healthy Kids Running Series Fall Race — Canada Del Oro River Front Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane. Bring awareness about childhood obesity. Five week running program for pre-k to 8th grade. Registration fee covers all five weeks. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov 3, 10, 17, 24 and Dec. 8. $40. 270-5512. healthykidsrunningseries.org.