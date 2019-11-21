FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Coat Drive - Let's Share the Warmth! — Downtown Tucson Partnership or Tucson Metro Chamber. If you have any new or gently used coats, please consider sharing the warmth by dropping them off at either of our offices now until Dec. 5. Gospel Rescue Mission will help us distribute to adults and children in need of a coat. Donation Drop off locations and times: Downtown Tucson Partnership, 100 N. Stone Ave., Suite 101. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Tucson Metro Chamber, 212 E. Broadway. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. Through Dec. 5. Free. 268-9030. facebook.com.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Food for sale prior to Bingo 5:45-6-55 p.m. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. 762-5652. post109.org.
Family Volunteer Day — Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Road. RSVP to volunteer@communityfoodbank.org or call. Ages 6 and up with an adult. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 622-0525.
Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tator tots, dessert and beverage. All meals served in a smoke free, child friendly dining room. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 22. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Friendsgiving — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Bring your favorite fall sweet treat or drink this time of year. We will be providing to-go boxes to exchange sweet treats. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 22. Free. 389-8197. creativekindshop.com.
Little Anthony's Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 296-0456. littleanthonysdiner.com.
Winter Gift Extravaganza — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. Holiday shopping. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and 8; 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7 and 14. Free. 623-6732. trianglelranch.com.
Tellers of Tales Tellabration!™ — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Different types of stories found in the oral tradition: personal stories, cultural tales, history and legends, original yarns and world folktales. Ages 10 and up. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 24. $5. 289-8076. tellersoftalestucson.com.
Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic — Reid Park (Ramada 10), Country Club and 22nd St. Work up an unforgettable Thanksgiving appetite with a European-style 5K or 1.5 Mile Fun Run. Separate men's and women's events create a fun opportunity to cheer on friends and family as they hurdle hay bales and water jumps. Team division available. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. $30. 325-5097. azroadrunners.org.