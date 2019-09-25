FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Tucson Reptile/Amphibian Show and Sale — Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. Petting Zoo with alligators, giant tortoises, Monitor lizards, snakes. Reptile keeping supplies, reptile art, books, clothing, anything reptilian. Exotic snakes on display from every corner of the world. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6. $10. 405-7020. tucsonreptileshow.com.
Family and Community Archives Day — University of Arizona Main Library, Special Collections, 1510 University Blvd. Gather your family photographs, postcards, letters, certificates, brochures, and programs that tell stories about Tucson from the 19th century to 1970. Bring up to ten items, and we will scan them for free. Free preservation kits to the first 40 attendees. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 621-6423. speccoll.library.arizona.edu.
Pumpkin Fiesta — Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Hundreds of colorful, handmade glass pumpkins on display along with other fall and holiday themed glass art gifts. Exclusive Make-Your-Own Glass Art Experiences are also offered during this event, including the popular make a glass pumpkin activity. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 884-7814. sonoranglass.org.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Cars, food and music. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 296-0456. littleanthonysdiner.com.
Tucson Church International 2nd Annual Community Block Party — Tucson Church International, 3198 N. Flowing Wells Road. Food, music, games and prizes. Free health screenings and other community resources. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 262-0258. tucsonchurch.org.
Finding Your Family’s History with the US Census — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. An experienced genealogist will be giving a talk to help you start your family tree using the US Federal Census. Presented by Pima County Genealogical Society. Seating is limited to room size. 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 6. Free. 594-5275. pima.bibliocommons.com.
The Paper Trail of Death: Genealogy Research — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This workshop will help to identify information in records generated when someone dies. The presentation will include examples of original records such as death certificates, burial permits, wills, probate records and funeral home records. For adults. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 9. Free. 594-5580.
Publish Your Novel Online for Under $500: A Guide for Writers — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Bring one paragraph answering: What is you book about? Class is with William X. Adams. 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Free. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
$3 Threes — Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. Admission $3 all day. The Museum requires entering adults to be accompanied by kids (under 18) and all children must be supervised by an adult. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3. $3. 792-9985.
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course lots of kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay. Register in advance. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 5. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3.
TRAK 3rd Annual Harvest Festival — Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road. Music by Backroads, corn hole tournament, beer garden and food. 3-9 p.m. Oct. 5; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $25. 298-9808.
Archery Days — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. A great introductory class for those that are new to archery. Learn safety and shooting skills. Compound bows and arrows are provided. Ages 9 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16. $13 plus $3 for archery. 629-0100.